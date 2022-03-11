Dear Editor:
I have had about all I can take from these developers and short-term rental owners about how the city is crushing them. It is the opposite. They are crushing the working-class residents and less fortunate from obtaining affordable housing accessibility with their greed.
They keep coming to Planning Commission and city council meetings and writing articles whining about how they cannot make it without cramming extra houses into a project, building less affordable housing units in a development or short-term rental owners losing their home if they had to, god forbid, rent to a long-term tenant rather than collecting high short-term rental prices.
Part of our government’s responsibility is to regulate a sector when its members refuse to regulate themselves to the benefit of the whole. This has become the case here in Salida and the surrounding towns. Besides the second-homers gobbling up homes at record prices, real estate trusts are buying, renting and/or turning over many of our homes for large short-term profits, thus creating an even shorter supply of affordable-housing homes.
Most developers I have seen at Planning Commission meetings in the last three years try to get away with the minimum allowed (as in paying a paltry “in lieu of” money assessment rather than building the requested housing unit), and they seem to care little about affordable housing, only profit. The developers talk about how they are not making money and cannot afford to build if they must build affordable-housing units under the present city codes.
Months ago, I challenged one developer at a city council meeting to let me look at his books and justify his claims of lack of profit when having to include building the required affordable-housing homes. He agreed but has not returned any of my many calls to come to his office.
I am confident that the building industry will not shut down due to the new affordable-housing requirements. If these developers cannot tolerate the codes, I assume the void they leave will be filled by another developer who will agree to be compliant with the city codes.
The three largest employers in town do nothing I know of to help house their employees. I have heard several small food businesses have bought quarters and are housing some of their employees. Why the disparity in employer’s action helping to house their employees?
I want to point out that there are people in Salida championing the cause for affordable housing, but I cannot stress enough that you citizens must get out there and demand the right to affordable housing. All of you living in your cars, tents and far out of town need to continually come to these meeting and demand your right for housing until your needs are met.
Doug Mendelson,
Salida