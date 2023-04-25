We have a wonderful volunteer program here in Salida, called Ark Valley Helping Hands. They provide invaluable help to seniors in the community. This nonprofit organization is in collaboration with Chaffee County Public Health. I am amazed at how responsive they are in keeping this running so smoothly.
I would like to give major kudos to the amazing Aubrey Tamietti, coordinator. She is one of the most effective leaders I’ve ever encountered. She even took the time to come talk with us and find out what our needs might be. She’s unfailingly kind and committed. I am always surprised when she answers the phone, because in this day and age, we’re all used to answering machines picking up more often than not.
Aubrey obviously has amazing focus, energy and organizational skills in order to make this program all it was meant to be. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a person in our community.
I’ve had the kindest and most efficient of volunteers help with everything from replacing lights that are too high for me to reach, clearing out debris from a too-high entry area and fixing a showerhead, to whacking the weeds in my yard, washing windows, pulling weeds, shoveling snow and spending regular, quality time with my husband, who has developed dementia.
I want to give a heartfelt and gratitude-filled “thank you” to all of the wonderful volunteers who give of their time so generously and cheerfully. Without them, there would be no such program. What would the world be without such people with big, sharing hearts? A lot harder and lonelier for our seniors. I can attest to that.
I am forever grateful to all of the people in this organization and hope Salida elders will never be without them. I am also fortunate in having the kindest of neighbors and can’t imagine living anywhere else. I am most grateful for Salidans. That heart on Tenderfoot Mountain isn’t there for nothing.