Dear Editor:
To all the antivaxers, you may stand tall.
Had we as a community had a higher percentage of vaccine acceptance early on we possibly could have brought COVID to its knees. As a result of incomprehensible vaccine refusal by an alarming percentage of our “fellow” Americans, the disease has hung around and readily incorporated the more transmissible Dellta variant.
COVID being appreciative of the opportunity has now morphed into the Omicron variant.
Should the refuseniks continue to hold out even longer ?
Thanks for nothing.
Jim Kayser,
Howard