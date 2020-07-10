‘New’ library poised to serve for years ahead
With tours this week, the community was able to see the results of the just-completed 2,500-square-foot, $1.9 million addition to the Salida Regional Library.
One of the key features of the expanded facility is the children’s library in the new addition which includes a just-for-kids computer area, story time seating, separate sections for younger and older kids and an outdoor area.
The new addition also features community program rooms Seuss, Austin and Dickens for small group meetings of six to eight and Tolkein, a larger room with a kitchen, which can accommodate up to 45 people.
With the added space, other elements were able to adjust with few library sections left unchanged following completion of the work. For example, the former downstairs meeting area now features reference and Colorado history sections along with magazines and periodicals.
The addition and the shuffling of features which the new space allowed makes for significant improvements to the library, improvements which mean the library is better able to serve the public and meet community needs.
Twenty-five years back, as the internet was establishing itself, many predicted that libraries would become obsolete, vestiges of a past that would be replaced by technology.
That hasn’t happened. If anything, libraries including Salida’s library have grown in services and use which in turn prompted the expansion.
The library has essentially been planning for the addition going back to just shortly after the 1997 renovations were completed.
The board at the time put plans in place to set aside reserves out of annual funding, grants and donations which meant that the library would not have to borrow funds or ask voters to approve a bond issue for a future expansion.
The foresight, planning and board diligence through the years has meant the library was able to complete the expansion project without increasing taxes, noteworthy considering today’s economic and business uncertainties.
The current board of Dick Isenberger, president, and members Gloria Broudy, Connie Deluca, Cheryl Pierce-Trujillo and Susan Ragan, and a capable staff led by Susan Matthews, library director, made the plans set in place years ago today’s reality.
Founded in 1906 as a Carnegie Library, the “new” Salida Regional Library is poised to serve the community for years to come.
A veteran’s tribute
Just because Wesley Jamison was homeless did not mean the U.S. Navy veteran should not be recognized for his past service.
This was the view of members of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, Angel of Shavano VFW Post 3820 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420 who turned out Tuesday to honor Mr. Jamison, 63, whose body was found near the caboose on F Street.
It was a fitting tribute by members of the three service organizations for a fellow serviceman who had served his country decades earlier.
Fire season is here
The wildfire believed to have been started by lightning burning just west of the Royal Gorge is a statement: fire season has arrived in the region.
A lack of moisture through spring and early summer coupled with warm and windy weather add up to what amounts to – unfortunately – ideal wildfire conditions.
— MJB