Dear Editor:
In the recent letter to the editor, “Climate change leads to ‘doom,’”, the author relates Salida’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) to a “letter about ‘impending doom’ at our southern border.”
We’re told “ever-increasing exorbitant costs of tornadoes, wildfires, droughts (and) hurricanes caused by climate change” stimulate migration, so Salida’s CAP will help address illegal immigration.
Climate can certainly spur migration, but no CAP can alleviate the current border crisis.
Consider a New York Times op-ed by Harvard physicist David Keith. He writes, “Average temperatures will stop increasing when emissions stop, but cooling will take thousands of years as greenhouse gases slowly dissipate from the atmosphere.”
The professor is being sloppy here, as emissions will never stop. However, for cooling to begin gases removed must exceed gases added.
Getting to that point by 2050 would be extremely difficult. It would require cutting global CO2 emissions yearly by an amount comparable to what happened during the COVID recession. Each year another cut, like stepping down recession-sized carbon stairs.
At that point, cumulative atmospheric gas concentrations would still greatly exceed those of today.
So, if you’re alarmed by today’s climate and you attribute it to warming, centuries will pass before your imagined calm weather returns.
Even then, Caribbean hurricanes would still torment natives, as Christopher Columbus witnessed long before the Industrial Revolution.
(Eventually nature itself will help. Environmental group Greenpeace objected to Finland’s nuclear waste burial, saying the storage would be crushed by ice sheets during the next ice age. The irony of their objection is just too good to pass up.)
As for the U.S., our global emissions are overshadowed by global growth. For example, our 14 percent share of global CO2 is projected to drop to 11 percent by 2050.
In contrast, the Canadian Energy Centre reports that “as of 2020 there were 350 new coal-fired power plants under construction in the world, including 184 in China.”
But there is also good news. Rather than “ever-increasing exorbitant costs” a “decreasing trend in both human and economic vulnerability (to climate hazards) is evident.”
That’s from “Empirical evidence of declining global vulnerability to climate-related hazards,” published 2019 in Global Environmental Change.
So, don’t panic. And don’t emulate Germany. The closure of its 17 nuclear plants in exchange for reliance on coal, intermittent renewables and Russian gas is insane.
Worldwide, hundreds of millions suffer indoor pollution from wood and dung-fueled cook stoves. They’ll gladly take coal-fired electricity before Tesla cars.
So choose solutions carefully. No one will follow our example if we destroy our economy.
Two excellent books on climate science are:
“Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t, and Why it Matters” (published 2021). The author is physics professor Steven Koonin, former undersecretary for science in the Obama Energy Department, with a dozen other prestigious roles.
And also: “Energy for Future Presidents: The Science Behind the Headlines” (published 2012), by physics professor Richard Muller, founder and science director of the Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature project.
Bob Engel,
Salida