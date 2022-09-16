Salida has operated as a statutory city since 1881. In 2012, switching Salida to home rule failed a popular vote by 75 percent-25 percent.
Salida City Council is again discussing home rule. Councilman Harald Kasper, during a diatribe against the Salida Bottling Company referendum, asked Salida City Attorney Nina Williams for a way council could block future referenda. Switching Salida to home rule is that way.
Home rule affords city government greater power and autonomy.
Colorado Municipal League home rule advantages:
“Home rule municipalities are not required to follow state statutes in matters of local and municipal concern and therefore enjoy freedom from state interference regarding local and municipal matters”
Since I have zero trust for our city government, that sounds like a disadvantage.
Colorado Municipal League disadvantages:
“Costs for adopting a home rule charter can burden the municipality – attorneys or other consultants’ fees, expenses incurred from publication requirements, election costs, etc.
“Unless restricted by the charter, a home rule municipality has the potential to exercise more governmental powers than are available to statutory municipalities, which some local citizens may see as a disadvantage”
City Attorney Nina Williams would be paid $200 hourly to defend/implement home rule.
City Administrator Drew Nelson, whose responsibilities would be increased to city manager, with a commensurate pay increase to perhaps over $200,000/year.
We have a workforce housing crisis. What does council do? Focus instead on stockpiling their own power, while increasing wages to already overpaid elites in city government.
Home rule is bad for Salida.