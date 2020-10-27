Dear Editor:
I am an independent voter.
I believe in government fiscal responsibility.
I have always tried to vote for the best American and human being to lead us.
You do not have to hear about what this president stands for or his values from a Democrat, independent or me.
He has shown us his character through his words and actions who he really is – a bully, a racist, an adulterer, a draft dodger, a liar, etc.
Now we have another generation of children that need to be taught that being a racist, a bully, or lying, cheating and treating minorities and women with disrespect is just wrong.
I ask, does a good human being and president cheat students of his “university” to the point where he is fined $25 million dollars, or cheat a charity to the point where he is fined $2 million dollars, or make fun of the handicapped, or tell a white supremist group to “stand by?”
His 2016 campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again” and now it is “Keep America Great.”
When you turn on the TV, read a newspaper or talk to your neighbors, are you thinking; this is a great America?
This is the most divisive our country has been since the Civil War. Why? Him, that’s why.
So, look into your hearts and souls, set politics aside while you vote. Your vote counts toward a better America. You can still be a good Republican and vote him out. Let’s heal our nation.
Tom Simmins
Salida