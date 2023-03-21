I don’t know about you, but I was tuning out the war in Ukraine. Until recently. The war’s first anniversary on Feb. 24 was a major media story.
It’s nasty over there. (Exactly why I was tuning it out.) Cities and towns reduced to rubble. Millions living without heat, electricity or running water, as Russia targets civilian infrastructure. And: 14 million Ukrainian refugees (internal and external); 10,000 civilian deaths; 100,000 Ukrainian military casualties (dead and wounded). Not to mention 200,000 Russian military casualties. Which you better not – not around Putin – anyway.
One year into the war, the lines are drawn. For Western democracies, it’s only natural to oppose Putin’s naked (bare-chested?) aggression and barbaric war on civilians. To honor Ukrainian heroism and send aid. For the first year, anyway.
But what happens in Year 2 of the Ukraine War? Year 3?
Consider the combatants: Ukrainians and Russians are first cousins, ethnically – family feuds are always the nastiest. Stalin starved 5 million Ukrainians to death when he collectivized Soviet agriculture in the 1930s. The Nazi occupation of Ukraine in the 1940s was no picnic either, I hear.
Ukrainians know how to endure suffering. Russians know how to fight wars of attrition.
It’s not like European wars haven’t gone awry before. An expected short conflict that ends up lasting half a decade and dragging in the whole world. What if the Ukraine War goes to Year 4 or 5?
Inevitably, we’ll get escalation –Russia hitting a NATO country by mistake or design, say. What happens when Russia runs out of human cannon fodder from its vast hinterland, when its army is verging on total collapse? What stops Putin from going nuclear? His high moral sense and love of humanity?
Does NATO fight World War III, or let Putin have his little empire in Eastern Europe?
Meanwhile, China waits offstage like Godot, the phantom protagonist in this drama.
The Ukraine War is China’s opium dream. Their vision is breathtaking: Support Russia and keep the West fighting a bloody, protracted stalemate that first weakens, then destroys it … Watch as European civilization finally succeeds in committing suicide, ending five centuries of world domination by the Christian West … Beginning a brand-new era of human history, a golden age – the Asian Millennium, led by China …