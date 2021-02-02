Dear Editor:
Biden’s promises to unite the country are laughable. You see, for decades it has been the Democrat Party’s method to divide, in order to conquer.
This method is straight out of Saul Alinsky’s book “Rules for Radicals”.
The technique is to divide people into groups like rich/poor, black/white, gay/straight, men/women, etc.
Call it “identity politics.” Then the Democrats pit these groups of Americans against each other by placing blame.
“Your life is miserable because of this other (fill in the blank group).”
Obama did this with great success. It used to be subtle, but now it is very obvious.
It is impossible for Biden to unite the country. In fact he doesn’t want to because that is one source of this power – the power the Democrat party uses to garner votes. Sadly, it works.
Mark Kostelic
Salida