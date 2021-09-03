Dear Editor:
First time I saw the U.S. flags flying on both sides of U.S. 285 I was in awe, filled with pride and a bit misty eyed.
So, for the past few years I have had the honor of the veterans flag presenter during memorial services. Believe me this is an honor; it is also a tough job. When I present that flag to a grieving wife, family member or friend, I have to thank that person for the past veteran’s service to country. Through sobbing and tears falling on that flag that was so well served.
So, if anyone thinks all those flags are a “gaudy” show, this is what we can do. Apparently, you must be living in the wrong country. So, I am willing to help you out. I will purchase you a one-way, nonrefundable ticket to any socialist or Muslim country of your choice, on the pretense you will never return. Oh, and it will be coach not first class.
The flag is all about freedom. Something we should all cherish.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs