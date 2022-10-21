Salida City Council granted 14 code variances to approve the Salida Bottling Company(SBC) development, including excess height and density. We now know developers get special treatment from council; what about ordinary Salida taxpayers?
Feb. 20, 2019 Mountain Mail article: “Council fears tap fee waiver would open a can of worms” – tinyurl.com/26z6jdhm. A local homeowner wanted to build an ADU kitchen addition. He did not ask for a government handout, he spit on his hands and got to work following instructions from Salida city planning.
This worked fine until final inspection, when he was informed of a previously unmentioned $13,738 tap fee. He repeatedly asked for fee cancellation from the city – the mistake was theirs. He would not have undertaken the project if he had known about this exorbitant expense. Responses from Council:
“Councilors Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, Dan Shore and Harald Kasper said waiving the tap fee would set a dangerous precedent for the city.”
“Mayor P.T. Wood said the city can’t just ignore the fee because a mistake was made.”
In other words, pound sand.
It’s easy to say the city could and should have compromised. But they took a hard-line stance to follow code. Difficult but defensible. So how do these same people explain their rush to grant numerous, quite lucrative code exemptions to SBC developers? Council approval of Salida Bottling Company sure sounds like a “can of worms” to me. Why bother having building codes if we don’t follow them? Vote no on 2D.