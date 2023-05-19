Propaganda is when information, ideas or rumors are deliberately spread to help or harm a person, group, movement, etc. Closely associated with the word propaganda are disinformation, indoctrination and brainwashing.
In a recent Mountain Mail letter, I read, “Here in America we have sense and logic to determine what the truth was (is).” True, in part. However, when looking for the truth, the leftists are hell bent to indoctrinate and engage in brainwashing. The left will never stop trying to fundamentally transform America by employing the news media. Some radio and television networks, newspapers, magazines and internet are dementedly biased and blatantly dishonest.
Case in point: On May 11, Rep. James Comer (chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee) held a news conference on the committee’s ongoing investigation into President Biden’s alleged family influence peddling for monetary enrichment. Much of the mainstream media did not even mention the news conference.
Ian Sams (White House spokesman) called the conference “unfounded, unproven, politically motivated attacks against the president and his family without offering evidence for their claims.” It seems the mainstream media agreed.
In response to the previous Ian Sams quote, Rep. Comer claims there are copious bank records showing that as many as nine family members received payments from a Chinese energy syndicate. Interestingly, the services provided for the unexplained payments were not discovered.
Switching gears now to Rob Walker, an associate of Hunter Biden, who paid some Biden family members $1.3 million after Walker received $3 million in a wire transfer that came from a communist-backed Chinese energy company. This took place about two months after Joe Biden’s vice presidential term ended in 2017. A similar amount was sent to some other Biden family associate.
Rob Walker is Betsy Massey Walker’s husband. She is the longtime personal assistant of Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife.
Tony Bobulinkski, a former partner of Hunter Biden, has claimed that Rob Walker warned Bobulinski not to go public with the claim that Hunter Biden “consulted” with Joe Biden about the deal with the CEFC (China Energy Co.), as per The Wall Street Journal.
What is the truth? Hopefully, the truth will emerge soon. It will take time to prove the leftist claims of Ian Sams to be false and more importantly that the American public sees the proof, before the next national election.