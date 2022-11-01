For years Chaffee County and its municipalities have worked toward establishing a multi-jurisdictional housing authority. The first seeds were planted with hiring Becky Gray in July 2018 as housing director.
Now established, the authority represents our best chance to provide permanently deed-restricted housing for those who cannot afford market-rate prices. It’s an organization, overseen by a volunteer board, focused on housing the underserved. You might be surprised to know some of these individuals are not only service workers but fire and police officers, medical personnel and teachers, to name a few.
6A will provide permanent, reliable funding for the housing authority that can be used for purposes like purchasing land and developing much-needed affordable housing. It can also be leveraged to bring in additional grant funding.
With a yes on 6A property owners will see a modest increase in property taxes. That would include second-home owners. The Housing Needs Assessment, adopted in July, said one in four properties in Chaffee County are unoccupied. I assume most are second homes. Only a small percentage of second homes are short-term rentals. Today, unoccupied second homes make no real contribution to sales tax revenues or our housing crisis.
Nobody wants property taxes to increase, but it’s a price I’m willing to pay to be part of the solution. Every property owner should participate, even second-home owners. Vote yes on 6A to ensure we’re doing everything we can to help our entire population gain access to stable, secure housing.