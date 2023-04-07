As we go into a new season and get ready for a busy summer, we want to thank the community from the bottom of our hearts for all that you have done to make this a successful and rewarding year for the center and the community.
We can’t do it without you, or continue without you. Please tell your friends about us and know that there are so many opportunities to volunteer for. We appreciate you. And any donations you make to us.
In November Salida citizens voted for the City of Salida to turn the ownership of the building back to the Salida Seniors. We look forward to continuing our food distributions, community dinners and affordable rental of the building to our citizens.
But now that it is ours, we will need to continue to raise funds to secure these programs and maybe add more back into the center. The cost of monthly maintenance is now solely ours.
If you are interested in being a regular Community Center Sponsor please contact the center or a board member to discuss how you can help.
Your contributions can be made annually, monthly or even a one-time donation. Please go to salidacommunitycenter.com for more information.
Once again, thank you, We are grateful to have so much support from the community.
Salida Community Center board:
Vice President Vickie Sue Vigil,
members Doug Rausch, Paul Smith, Wayne Urbonas, MaryJo Hamilton and Ben Althoff and