Dear Editor:
My grandmother Ella Mae influenced me in a way she took on the world. During World War II, she was a wife, a mother and went to work as a secretary in a defense aircraft industry.
After the war she did not go out and burn her bra during the ’60s. She went up a ladder in the business world.
Kind of like the series 2007 “Mad Men,” she had a way of handling harassment from “power men” in position. The only thing she fetched was their cup of coffee. One day she told me a story about a lady who kept coming back interviewing at their agency.
She had a yellow hat she would wear each time. The office personnel were whispering here comes that lady wearing a yellow hat again.
My grandmom hired the lady Emma who was wearing the yellow hat. She had a great personality, she was a great typist and she fetched coffee. Emma and my grandmom Ella Mae become life-long best friends, both executive secretaries over 30 years.
Suppose 2020 candidate for Chaffee County commissioner Hannah Hannah gets elected not because of her great fashion but because of her smart brains.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson
Salida