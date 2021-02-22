Dear Editor:
Just a day after Valentine’s Day in the right hand bottom corner of the front page Mountain Mail we learned that former deputy city clerk Lynda Travis has dropped her lawsuit claiming discrimination, harm to her reputation and work place harassment against the City of Salida.
What bothers me about this news article was that only city attorney Nina Williams was interviewed in it presumably for her legal opinion about the case and her conjecture of why Ms. Travis dropped her suit against the city.
It seems the Mountain Mail did not find it newsworthy to ask Ms. Travis why she chose to settle for, as Ms. Williams stated, “such a minor amount.” Ms. Williams further opined that the “minor amount” ($29,454), a “nuisance payment”, was proof that Ms. Travis knew her case could not win in court.
But isn’t it just as likely that for Ms. Travis the settlement is not chump change and may very well just cover her legal costs to date, especially for an Hispanic working mother in these times of pandemic? After all, by Ms. Williams’ own estimate, to litigate and go to trial would have cost the city “upwards of $100,000.” Surely that daunting estimate would be true for Ms. Travis as well.
Sadly, Ms. Travis will not get her day in court; all too often justice is a luxury reserved for those who can afford it.
Monika Griesenbeck,
Salida