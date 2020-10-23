Dear Editor:
Hannah Hannah is the right choice.
Her desire is truly to work for the “people” of Chaffee County, government for the people by the people.
Whether conservative or liberal she wants to be accessible to her constituents to discuss county issues.
She will not ignore the wisdom that the “people” contribute to decisions made by the commissioners, as the current board did in regard to the plea from law enforcement officers and others to make Chaffee County a sanctuary.
I am not a person of notoriety but have found Ms. Hannah to be easily accessible, if one cares enough to reach out to her.
Another area of great concern is the Chaffee County comprehensive plan, if passed as it is will be detrimental to many local land owners.
It’s only a matter of time before land and community development encroaches on more rural land.
Don’t overlook natural environmental impact that occurs from adjacent properties when developed and specific aspects are not considered.
Two current commissioners would like for ranchers to put their land into conservation easements.
In reality it is only good for the entity obtaining it, not the ranchers.
Regarding the current wage to housing ratio she is highly concerned; with plans to entice more employment opportunities with higher pay scale than now available to the general public.
Not necessarily to make it possible to buy the outlandish priced “lower income” houses currently offered, but to bring to the county actual quality affordable homes.
Diane Reynolds
Buena Vista