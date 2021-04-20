Dear Editor:
Mr. Mueller, if you would have at least done any research you would have found my letter was factual and right. I would say, before you shoot off wild accusations, at least do some looking.
You also wrote “Any government that will not take care of its own people is not freedom.”
My Lord, have you ever read the Constitution?
You are granted the right to bear arms, freedom from illegal search and seizure, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of peaceful assembly and protection from invasion.
That is all this government has to do for you, unless you are disabled, or out of work. Which for those, they are paid by all the federal and state taxes we all pay, and you get K-12 schooling paid by taxes.
Then you have your own life, liberty and pursuit of happiness that;s at your decide to chase, that is what freedom means. This government owes you nothing more.
On Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy said, “My fellow Americans ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” It would be a greater country if we all would follow those words.
I take it you, along with many others, did not appreciate Trump. Too bad, he is a business man. When you run any business, you fire those who do not perform to your standards. You also take no static from anyone either.
The United States is one of the biggest businesses in the world. A politician like Biden who has been in politics for 47 years, never ran a business and never worked in the private sector, spouts that everything is Trump’s fault. Really?
So here is Biden, he reminds me of what a foreman said one morning, he’s like a wild duck, wakes up in a different state every day. I think it’s mostly state of confusion?
So here are some of Biden’s great accomplishments so far. The 900 million dollars that Ford Motor Company was going to put into Avaon County, Ohio is now going to Mexico. Why, because you voted for a guy who has been in government 47 years with nothing but plagiarism while yours and my taxes are going sky high, trust me! Congratulations!
All that money is leaving Ohio. Plus, the thousands of jobs leaving the oil-producing states and will bring more burden on the shoulders of us all. So, let’s bring hundreds of thousands of uneducated non-English speaking kids here too. We can board them with you.
Well thanks for the vote to shaft your own country. I also think this infrastructure bill will go just as the shovel-ready jobs did, to big business, not the people. It’s the big Democratic help where the people get scammed again.
Dana Nachtrieb
Poncha Springs