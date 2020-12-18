Dear Editor:
We are writing this letter to say thank you to the wonderful emergency medical technicians and the nurses and doctor at the hospital.
My daughter dislocated her knee cap on Nov. 8. We were very impressed with the great people who helped us.
The second we called 911 the dispatcher was calm and helpful.
He did a great job at asking us questions and keeping us calm.
When the ambulance arrived the two gentlemen were very kind and helpful.
My daughter was in pain and they made sure to make it as easy as possible to get her to ambulance.
My daughter especially liked Mark the EMT. Mark rode in the back of the ambulance with her and he kept her calm and made conversation with her on the ride to the hospital.
When we got to the hospital the staff was there immediately to greet us and get my daughters knee back in place.
The nurse who was there was amazing. She took great care of my daughter.
Mark and the other EMT stayed there until after my daughter’s knee was put back into place.
We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped my daughter.
Troy, Tisha and
Danielle Morgan
Salida