Dear Editor:
My wife, Carolyn, and I want to thank Hippie Radio 97.5 for sponsoring not one but two replays of the now locally famous Salida’s Last Waltz.
We danced in our living room on Thanksgiving Day and further celebrated the replay on Sunday in our driveway that overlooks the Continental Divide.
With music turned to near ear splitting volume during both days we celebrated some of the finest talent assembled for a rockin’ good time. We are thankful for the memories of another time.
We moved to Salida for hiking and many other outdoor activities at the suggestion of our daughter who conducted research here during her college days at Colorado State University.
Her intuitive knowledge led us to a place of great wonder and artistic talent.
We feel very privileged to live among so many fine people who make up this community that has become very special to us.
Our support here comes from the complete community, including those who may not be acknowledged in other ways.
We thank everyone in Salida for our continued odyssey in the high Rockies of Colorado.
Jim and Carolyn Barnett
Salida