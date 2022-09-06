Dear Editor:
Let’s try to get a little truth here among the misconceptions the developers and city officials have been feeding us.
There are very specific city codes to which the Planning Commission and city council are supposed to adhere, and they blatantly refuse to follow their own rules and favor the developers. Section 16-4-180(a) of the city codes specifically defines a variance as a deviation from the building codes in cases that would “result in undue or unnecessary hardship. A variance shall not be granted solely because of the presence of nonconformities in the zone district or adjoining districts.”
The Salida Bottling project does not meet this criteria. In the last few years, the city has ignored their own rules to the benefit of developers. Developers do not care about inclusionary housing (IH), only profit; they only use it as a concession tool. I have pointed this out to both city groups, both in person and in writing, and they keep telling me and others that these high-density projects are for the good of the community.
It appears developers have carte blanche and have come to understand that the Planning Commission and city council will pass just about any variance brought to their attention. Apparently, developers and architects are not capable of designing a project within city code requirements, and why would they if they perceive that the city will give them whatever they want.
For some reason, the city administrators are wearing blinders and are pushing mostly high-density housing as they are bent on turning Salida into one big housing project by covering every blade of grass with multiplex homes or ADUs (when was the last time you saw only a single-family home being built on a lot in Salida?).
The city markets the high-density model under the guise of getting more inclusionary housing, when those in the know agree that this is doing little to relieve the housing crisis for the locals. The developers often cry at the meetings that they are going to lose money on their project if they cannot exceed the allowable unit limit.
At these meetings I have personally requested proof of their financial hardship, but of course, not one developer has complied as there is no hardship.
In an attempt to placate the locals, the developers and city officials are throwing us a bone by generously adding an extra IH unit for this project (and sometimes other projects). However, they have raised the AMI (area median income) eligibility from the 60-80 percent criteria (which has been the housing goal in the past) to the 160 percent AMI criteria, which not only excludes those most in need, but also removes the philosophy of the city’s IH codes that state that every new development should have cultural diversity.
Simply said, they are keeping out the riffraff and striving for maximum profit. Vote this variance down!
Douglas Mendelson,
Salida