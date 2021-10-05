Dear Editor:
It is with much enthusiasm that I write to support Mandy Paschall’s candidacy for Salida school board.
I have known Mandy since she moved to Salida in 2018. In that time, I have come to learn that she holds a strong conviction that public schools are important. She understands that they are the bedrocks of our communities.
As we all know, actions speak louder than words, and Mandy has clearly demonstrated that she will dedicate the necessary time and energy for our students. As a mom, she has volunteered countless hours as a classroom assistant. She went on to volunteer on the Longfellow Accountability Committee and is now an active member of our District Accountability Committee.
Her work in those capacities has given her an understanding of the challenges facing our district. It also clearly shows her commitment to the education of our children.
In the time I have known Mandy, she has proven to be an intelligent person and a visionary.
She is also a goal setter who will work tirelessly to make sure the budget can support the district’s vision. Best of all, Mandy is a good listener, communicator and collaborator.
I have no doubt that every policy or action she makes as a board member will be in the best interest of the education of our students.
Magdalena Rosa,
Salida