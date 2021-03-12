Dear Editor:
A waffler, or appeaser is someone who feeds his friends to the alligator, one by one, hoping that it will eat him last.
Also consider that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. Wise words from great people throughout freedom’s history.
Think about how every purity movement including all major religions, eventually eat their own and implode under the weight of its own dogma. Just ask Abraham Lincoln or Dr. Suess, both recently troubled by cancellation for racism by the woke-cult.
The modern-day equivalent of book-burning by anti-fascists. Not to mention poor Mr. Potato Head or the Muppets.
There is nowhere for this woke movement to go from here, nobody is pure enough. The wool has been pulled from the eyes of all Americans and there is no way to deny the true intentions of those in charge.
Nobody is making the argument that socialism is good. How could they, there are no real-world examples in history where it actually works.
The narrative goes: If you oppose socialism, you are a Nazi. Forgetting that the acronym stood for “national socialism.”
They employ Nazi tactics while shouting “Nazi” at anyone who has a legitimate policy disagreement with them.
American citizens are being told to “sit down, shut up, stay home, don’t work, give up your guns and live in-fear of COVID-19, right wing extremism, Nazis and anything else we say.”
News flash. ... If you live in constant fear, you are not free.
There is no denying that there is a strategy underway by global, elite leftists that is destined to fail. Truth is not on their side. They will fail.
One method is legal, slowly by executive action or legislation, taking our freedoms away. The other method is physical, on the ground, actively facilitating an actual foreign invasion, while bombing Syria.
Midterm elections are only two years away. Two years to achieve their goals. What goals? Joe won’t say. He won’t talk to the media, or conduct a State of the Union address.
Many have called or ran into me in public to say, roughly, “I agree with you, but if I speak up I may lose business.”
Time has come to consider if you publicly love your country your business may double.
The average Trump-hating Democrat did not sign up for this. Because Americans of all colors and persuasions love their freedom. Democrats are now a direct threat to them and they know it.
We won’t be bullied, canceled or quiet. There are increasingly vocal members from every societal demographic who agree with me.
Though, we may end up political prisoners someday, we will not be shamed or bullied into submission for believing in freedom for everyone, our history and the American way of life.
We will gladly help anyone who is trying. But we will no longer be extorted by the corporate Marxists who seek to divide and destroy America to bolster their own power.
The “new normal” has been canceled. We shall be free! Rejoice!
Bret M. Collyer Salida