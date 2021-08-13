Dear Editor:
As a ballot judge for the 2021 election, I’m writing to express my pride about the integrity of our election process. As a resident of Salida since 1998, I wanted to participate not only because I love our community and wanted to serve but also because I desired to witness firsthand every component of the system in an effort to feel confident about the outcome.
In light of recent accusations I thought it important to mention a few observations that gave me assurance about the procedures.
First, I was impressed that every volunteer wore a badge bearing their name and political affiliation. I was working next to Democrats, Republicans and independents throughout my six days of counting. We sat elbow-to-elbow processing ballots according to strict rules, seeking assistance from each other to consider and decide upon any instance of a ballot requiring secondary review.
Further, at the end of my shift, after all my ballots were processed, I personally secured them in the official bins with zip ties and by my own hand tracked the numbers in the log. I signed off on my batches at night and was also the person to verify them as untampered the next day.
Lastly, I would like to comment on the efficiency and professionalism of Lori Mitchell. Rarely have I seen the leadership and integrity she displayed during my tenure as an election judge. Our training was thorough and she diligently monitored the process by checking on our work regularly. She regularly reminded us of protocols necessary to ensure the election was run by the book – even admonishing me once when she overheard me discussing election results with another judge – which was strictly prohibited.
Lori ran a tight ship, and I am proud that she was at the helm of an election count that – regardless of what the outcome was – Chaffee County citizens should have the utmost confidence was an honest and fair counting of ballots.
Leanne Pressly,
Salida