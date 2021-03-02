Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 vaccine program and Chaffee County’s handling of the program has been fantastic, from registration and “paperwork” to putting the vaccine in arms has been smooth and without unnecessary rules and politics.
Earlier difficulties with the scheduling software were overcome to the accolades to all the good thinkers involved.
It proves we are a thinking and helpful county, for which we are grateful.
Congratulations to all who are making this a memorable experience.
David Grover and
Jeannine Chelf
Salida