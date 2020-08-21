Dear Editor:
Paul McCartney recently wrote about the inspiration behind the song “Blackbird Singing in the Dead of Night,” a beautiful, poetic tune. However, I never associated it with a black woman’s personal struggle with racism. But, that’s exactly what it’s about. Now that I know the back story, I’ll never be able to listen to this tune the same way again.
This got me thinking about other titles and lyrics of songs that are so esoteric it begs numerous interpretations. For example:
“Puff the Magic Dragon” – Simple song about childhood innocence …right? Others say, the lyrics like “Puff,” “dragon,” “autumn mist,” “little Jackie paper,” are really veiled references to smoking marijuana.
“A Horse with No Name” – “Horse” is slang for heroin, so some say this song is about drug addiction and has nothing to do with a nameless equus.
“Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head” – Caught outside without an umbrella? Actually It’s a metaphor for remaining positive in spite of the negative things that you are facing.
“Who Let the Dogs Out” – A song about run away dogs? Real meaning: It’s about women being sexually harassed in a nightclub.
“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” – Code for LSD? Real meaning: about a childhood drawing by Julian Lennon of a girl named Lucy flying in the sky, (diamonds are stars).
“Yellow Submarine” - A song about a cowardly submarine? Some say it means when the Beatles became stars they were often hidden in hotels under a lot of pressure…ergo “submarine.” But, there was also a yellow colored street drug circulating around at the time of the songs release called “yellow submarines.”
“Blowin’ in the Wind” – Tune about, how popular opinion is determined by which way the “wind blows?” Real meaning: protest song, that poses a series of rhetorical questions about peace, war and freedom.
“Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” – A song about prizefighting? Real meaning: A night on the town you’ll never remember the next day.
“She Got the Gold Mine, I Got the Shaft” – A tune about mining assignments? Real meaning: A tongue in cheek reflection on divorce.
“Weed With Willie” – Gardening tips by Willie? Real meaning: Never weed with Willie alone, it’s a joint effort.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – This dark, rock tune, never mentions anything about a rhapsodic bohemian in the lyrics.
Also, two classic books with obfuscating titles:
“The Catcher in the Rye” – Has nothing to do with baseball. Real meaning: Metaphor for trying to protect children from the hypocrisy of maturity.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” – Like McCartney’s tune, this isn’t a sad story about a songbird. Real meaning: A story about racial injustice and the death of innocence.
According to the book, “Neotestamantica,” all the above are examples of “polysemy, an intentional obstacle to communication; leaving it open to the interpretive value of polyvalency.” Grace Slick, in her tune White Rabbit, said it better, “tel’em a hookah-smoking caterpillar has given you the word.”
“Tinker” Paul Silver
Howard