Dear Editor:
Salida City Council would like to say thank you for the hard work of state and local public health and public safety workers in our community.
Officials from Chaffee County Public Health and officers with the Salida Police Department selflessly perform tasks every day that keep our community healthy and safe, and we are grateful for their actions that have life-saving impacts.
Our community members with Chaffee County Public Health have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our most at-risk neighbors safe, our businesses open as much as possible and our hospital network available to treat those who may become ill.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom has led us through this dangerous time with care, compassion and strength.
Chaffee County Public Health is a model organization in Colorado for its ability to communicate with the community and deal with hard challenges in a collaborative and constructive manner.
City council is grateful to have professional leadership steering the ship through these challenging times.
City council also desires to thank the law and code enforcement officers of the Salida Police Department, along with the other agencies in Chaffee County, for their continued dedication to keeping Salidans safe and protected.
Police Chief Russ Johnson has recruited a diverse, dedicated and professional group of officers that every day exhibit compassion for the people they meet.
During these times of attention on challenges in police departments around the country, the city council is proud of the men and women who serve this community, and we look forward to learning how to better engage both law enforcement and citizens on issues of equality, diversity, and protection under the law.
Council calls on all Salidans to thank the officers of the Salida Police Department for their service to others and be willing to dialogue with law enforcement to keep our city safe, prosperous and open to all who live and visit here.
City council strongly advises that all Salidans continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet, wash your hands regularly, stay home when sick, wear a mask when in public and get tested if you have symptoms.
With the new statewide mandate for wearing masks, we hope that the community will rally to support each other, our health professionals, and law enforcement in our common battle against COVID-19.
Salida City Council members
Dan Shore
Jane Templeton
Justin Critelli
Mike Pollock
Harald Kasper
Alisa Pappenfort