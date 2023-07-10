Dear Editor:
If anyone out there enjoys recreating at Frantz Lake, jogging or cycling down County Road 160, then I would encourage them to be present for public comment at the county commissioner meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can also attend via Zoom.
Developer Walt Harder plans to build 80 homes with 80 wells and 80 septic tanks across the street from Frantz Lake on CR 160. There are many obvious points of concern, including increased traffic and the threat of pollution to the Arkansas River from 80 septic tanks, as this development sits directly across the street. We all know that Chaffee needs more housing inventory, but this development will consist only of luxury homes upwards of $800k. Undoubtedly they will mostly be for second-home owners.
If you share similar concerns about the loss of our agricultural lands and peaceful areas to recreate, inappropriate density in rural zoning and possible pollution of the Arkansas River, then please let your voice be heard.
Here is the zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543.
Shae Whitney,
Salida