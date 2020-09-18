Dear Editor:
Two highly different goals are dividing the United States.
Our American goal includes, preserving democracy, conquering COVID-19, restoring a good economy and respecting human dignity.
The dissident goal includes, creating anarchy, killing democracy, using the pandemic COVID-19 to kill many more people, ruin a good economy and highly limit human rights.
The dissident goal, authored by Satan and Trump has been used surreptitiously to conceal its evil intent.
It is used by Trump to grade his performance in lack of leadership in dealing with this virus, while falsely claiming (“we are doing good, better than all others, rounding the corner and other brags”) based on his dissident goal, not our goal.
While now retired, my BSEE degree provided a base for work in engineering, science, corporate management, and others. I will vote for Joe Biden to return us to our American goal.
Hopefully this very brief thought will promote a better appreciation of our division and actions.
David Grover
Salida