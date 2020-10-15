Dear Editor:
Our country’s early leaders venerated the Bible – the basis for our faith and societal ethic.
Washington said, “It is impossible to rightly govern the world without the Bible!”
Lincoln said, ‘the Bible is the best gift God has ever given to man. All the good from the Savior of the world is communicated to us through the Book.”
U.S. Grant said, “The Bible is the anchor of all our liberties.”
Andrew Jackson said, “That book, sir, is the rock on which our republic stands.”
The Judeo pillar is the Old Testament, leading from the creation almost to the time of Christ and New Testament, the Christian pillar.
Modern culture hates Old Testament law because it tells man that he should or should not do to receive benefits or consequences.
Moses got law from God to lead more than one million people from slavery in Egypt to “the promised land” and ultimately to Jesus Christ, God’s incarnate son, who would die for man’s sins, enabling eternal life.
Modern man hates Christ because He spoke of sin, righteousness and judgement, and man’s need for grace, mercy and love for all men.
He then taught the way to walk in godliness. He said and proved that he was the way, the truth, the life, the resurrection, the light of the world, the bread of life and the good shepherd.
Modern man hates God’s sovereignty, male authority in the home and man's dominion over all things.
Thank God for His ethic.
Gene Siemer
Salida