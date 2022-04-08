Dear Editor:
“Hi, I’m Drew.” That is the voice that emanated from the front passenger seat when a Salida police officer approached the driver side window of Nina Williams. Odd for a passenger to be that preemptive during a traffic stop. But then the officer realizes that Drew is her bosses’, bosses’ boss and he is sitting in that passenger seat.
So it went on Jan. 17, around 10:30 p.m., when Salida City Attorney Nina Williams was pulled over downtown by Salida police for expired tags. Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson was the passenger in Nina’s car. What transpired that night is quite the spectacle.
I obtained the Salida Police Department body-cam footage of the events of Jan. 17 via a Colorado Open Records Request (CORA). In it Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson repeatedly tries to influence the actions of the officers, which if proven, may be a crime. Here are just a few of the many examples:
Drew Nelson: “Is there nothing we can do right now?”
Police officer: “I can’t. I can’t treat anybody differently.”
Drew Nelson: “You do realize my life is going to be miserable for a long time.”
Drew Nelson: “What’s going to keep her out of custody tonight? What’s going to keep her out of anything tonight?”
I provided The Mountain Mail with the complete footage. Perhaps they will transcribe it.
But I urge you to watch this six-minute video and decide for yourself: discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/nina-williams-arrest-bodycam-video/144.
Despite immense pressure, the Salida Police Department handled itself with extreme professionalism under difficult circumstances. They should both be commended and protected from any repercussions they might receive. They followed principle and refused to yield to pressure from above.
But I must ask Mayor Dan Shore: Did you even bother to view the video before writing that pathetic letter in defense of the city’s actions? I challenge The Mountain Mail to reprint it for all to see. The world according to Shore: Nina Williams was on an “expired tag” night out, and there is no mention of Drew Nelson even being present. Any resemblance between what actually occurs on this video and what Dan Shore said about the events that night is purely coincidental. And Dan wonders why people do not trust him.
Vince Phillips,
Salida