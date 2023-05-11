It hurts my heart to see Americans fight with each other. One reason for this fight is the fact that the LGBTQ+ community has failed to police themselves.
There are bad actors in every group, so don’t take my comments as an assault on this whole group, but a certain segment of the LGBTQ+ community has clearly crossed the line between adults and children. To live in harmony as adults, as well as protect children from undue influence, we all must agree on this bright red line.
Every society in world history has wisely differentiated what activities and what decisions are allowable by minors versus adults. Children are not capable of making adult decisions
For the longest time, the LGBTQ+ segment of our population has asked the rest of us to be tolerant, and we have been. (As mentioned earlier, there are always exceptions, so don’t bother pointing those out to me.)
Adult books are being peddled to our children. Clearly these books belong in adult bookstores, not our schools and libraries. Also, there is also a subelement of the LGBTQ+ adult group that is interfacing with our children in the public schools. Children by nature are very impressionable and this subelement is purposefully confusing them and simultaneously hiding their activities from parents.
Worse yet, our state government is codifying these sinister efforts in law. Did you know that a 12-year-old can now legally and permanently mutilate themselves with surgery or drugs attempting to change their sex without their parents’ knowledge?
Between the Cultural Marxists teaching our kids Critical Race Theory in school, and the transgender agenda, which aims to recruit impressionable kids, it is no wonder many kids are confused and in mental anguish.
There will always be a certain percentage of our population that is naturally LGBTQ+, and we do not discriminate against them, but the purposeful recruiting and grooming by counselors and teachers in a position of trust is artificial and causing great harm to our children. This must be stopped. These laws must be repealed.