Dear Editor:
For more than 10 years families in Chaffee County have been seeing their holiday wishes come true and receiving gifts purchased by generous community members by the hundreds (at least 265). The tags hung on trees around town, and some of the trees ran out, so our collective hearts were open!
The process could not have happened without the incredible efforts of High Country Bank staff. They worked closely with Department of Human Services to collect families’ gift wishes privately, get them on gift tags, set up trees around town, collect all of the gifts (luckily HCB has a huge basement) and organize them.
They then hosted a fun pickup party that went as smoothly as Santa’s sleigh on fresh fallen snow. Thanks to James Bove and Priscilla Shaffer for making this happen – it was true collaboration.
We realize there are several holiday gift-giving efforts in the community, and we applaud everyone for all of their efforts. It takes a village, as they say, and this proves we have one that is very generous.
Dibby Olson, youth program coordinator,
Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives