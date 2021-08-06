Dear Editor:
I’m curious about an unsettling trend I see happening in Salida involving three-story buildings. I get the allowance for the downtown area (who wouldn’t want more upscale rental condos and rooftop tourist bars). But what about the outlying residential areas?
As I write this I look out at the most recent addition going up near the Monarch Spur Trail between Fifth and Seventh, a half block from the three-story condo that went up a couple years ago, each taking a little more of our mountain views away.
But hey, I don’t mean to throw shade at the city. Given our present zoning and variance rules, we’ll have plenty of that in the future.
John Munsch,
Salida