Dear Editor:
Fellow Salidans:
Five years ago now, my family celebrated this season with a letter to the editor that rejected hatred and the narrow-mindedness of judging folks too harshly. We urged our community to embrace a wondrous and inclusive spirit in 2018 instead.
Over the past few years, uncertainty and disorder have become the norm in our collective awareness and our own backyards. So often now, we seem to find ourselves confronting cycles dominated by fear, anger, violence, selfishness and even ill intent at a depth and level we could not have imagined.
Almost daily, there are storm clouds gathering and casualties around us. Faceless others get sick, loved ones start to show cracks, friends have their character or words attacked, the disadvantaged are further marginalized, law enforcement is besieged and demoralized, and public debate is increasingly polarized. It’s enough to break the strongest faith and mind.
We have not authored another letter to the editor until now. But it seems like high time to return to the themes we all considered in the fall of 2017.
Stop for a second, neighbors, and please consider the possibility of a path of peace, harmony and love. We are all vulnerable and flawed. We all want to belong and be appreciated. The stranger next to you, that person you kind of know, the out-of-town visitor, the rich transplant, your perceived adversary and the local fixture are all coexisting, sharing each moment in time and struggling to make sense of an often confusing and dystopian construct.
Allow your heart to be free and open, put on your empathetic hat and offer someone a helping hand for no good reason and with no expectation of any return. And if you cannot do that, just allow yourself to dance with abandon for a few minutes or enjoy the reflections of sun off the river.
Will you dismiss this letter as condescending, naïve or insincere? We forgive you and appreciate your contributions to our little town. We all share a passion for Salida and have more commonalities than we do differences.
For those of you who find glimmers of awareness in your hectic schedules or take real care to contribute positive energy to the world, keep up the good work and thanks for your generosity. Together, we will emerge from these experiences with better focus, more patience and a greater consciousness.
We continue to be humbled by the great fortune of living in Salida and the opportunity to experience childhood here. There truly is abundance all around us in this magical spot. We definitely are a blessed bunch.
L’Shana Tova as we again wish each of you and your families a bountiful year ahead.
Benjamin Kahn, Zelah Kahn, Sage Kahn and Xander Kahn,
Salida