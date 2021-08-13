Dear Editor:
The superintendent of the Salida School District, David Blackburn, the City of Salida and the Salida Police Department have failed Crest Academy students.
This past spring, the decision was made to move Crest to 627 Oak St. (formerly occupied by Don’t Go Nuts). Approximately 45 children will be attending Crest this year. Many of those children will walk or bike to and from school and will now, due to the location, have to cross Colo. 291.
Blackburn assured parents, early this summer, that he was working with the City of Salida and the Colorado Department of Transportation to solve this problem prior to school starting. We have been told that the City of Salida and Salida Police Department feel that, because Highway 291 is a state road, they are unable to provide direct assistance (short of providing a map that shows the city’s pedestrian facilities). CDOT apparently needs four to five months to get a permanent school zone established.
As a result, our children (for at least the first half of the school year) will have to cross this highway with only the aid of temporary signs indicating there is a school in the vicinity and parent crossing volunteers. We’ve been told that there “might” initially be a State Patrol officer present.
Instead of ensuring the safety of our children by establishing a permanent school zone prior to school beginning, having a persistent local police presence during times our children will be crossing the highway and using school district resources to have a trained and properly equipped crossing guard until a permanent school zone is established and crosswalks with flashing lights are installed, Blackburn and our city have decided that parent volunteers and some temporary signs are enough.
Perhaps the thought is that since parents care the most, they can shoulder almost all of the responsibility of getting our children safely across that highway. Perhaps more effort and resources are not worth the safety of only 45 students.
The message from Blackburn is clear: It’s out of our hands, these things take time, and parents can deal with the problem on their own until CDOT completes their work.
Please include Crest parents and children in your prayers – we appear to be on our own and will need all the luck we can get standing in the middle of and crossing a busy highway.
Bridget DeShazo,
Salida