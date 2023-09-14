Dear Editor:
Glad to see I'm not the only one questioning the astronomical price to build the fire station. Since I wrote the last letter, many people have reached out to me thanking me for saying something. The people I have spoken with want to see a recreation center, ice rink, better playgrounds, pickleball courts and so on. How is this ever going to happen when we hamstring our budgets by building this fire station? A person in the Recreation Department told me there was no chance of any of the above items being built anytime soon because of the cost of the fire station.
The Salida City Council is tasked with being stewards of our tax dollars. Spending $15 million and paying until 2051 on a fire station in a town that has a population of 7,500 is outlandish.
The other day, I was reminded by a friend that back when Dara MacDonald was city administrator, a needs assessment study suggested the Salida Fire Department and Chaffee County Fire District become one countywide fire department. Whatever happened to that idea? When researching online, it is clear that is what everyone else is doing to adapt to the rising cost of fire protection. We have a fire station with fire trucks sitting in it 5 miles down the road in Poncha Springs. Can this “countywide fire district” idea not work in Salida and across Chaffee County? The city website shows that you recently toured a new station in Cañon City. That station is part of a fire protection district.
The more I look into this and talk to others, we think Salida is making a huge mistake at not looking at that option. You (Fire Chief Doug Bess) referenced the future in your article last week, and it seems the only future you are looking at is running conduit for the potential future use of charging stations. How about catching up with the present and re-exploring a combined fire protection district? Our great-grandchildren will be paying this off without ever having a say!
Martha Ballard,
Salida