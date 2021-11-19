Dear Editor:
Bear with me for a moment while I first recall a few seemingly unconnected observations.
Merle’s Nov. 9 editorial noted single-family homes closed at a median price of $654,000 recently in Chaffee County.
The same paper informed us that Chaffee County issued 293 single-family home building permits so far in 2021, as opposed to only 91 such permits for the entire 2010.
The Nov. 2 Mountain Mail story on Salida schools said new students “are more affluent, from a higher socioeconomic group. Blackburn said the district lost a lot of students from lower socioeconomic families.”
Several Mail editions contained letters objecting to the suburbanization of the county by two subdivisions across CR 160 from the old shooting range by Frantz Lake, with 79 total homesites.
You also read it’s now too late to attend the “Raphael Revealed” film at the SteamPlant and probably also the “On Broadway” film, but maybe you can still catch the “Winter Starts Now” film.
Patience. Just two more observations.
First, Salida’s 2022 budget shows $2 million slotted for soaking pools at the hot springs pool, on top of another half million operating deficit. All this after previously dropping $15-20 million more on the pool in recent decades than revenue received.
Second, the same budget devotes almost $1 million for an Arts and Culture Department with 7.5 employees, a department which must have sprouted like a mushroom after a heavy rain of tax revenue. (With its 2021 employee head count exceeding Water and Wastewater combined!)
Many things are driving development here. Clearly the county’s reduction 30 years ago of minimum lot sizes from 10 acres to 2 acres was huge. The pandemic and ultra-low interest rates are also important.
But Salida has clearly promoted development, bringing community benefits but also costs. Generally, “higher socioeconomic groups” benefit, while “lower socioeconomic families” bear the cost.
Homebuyers affording the aforementioned Frantz Lake-adjacent homes will attend the SteamPlant events while the carpenters, checkers and waiters will pay more in housing and utilities to live here.
Meanwhile, ranches will continue their drip, drip, drip housing estate conversions, pushing the existing imbalance between recreation and wildlife further in recreation’s favor and against wildlife.
Development’s momentum is now inexorable and mostly beyond control.
But with the negative consequences of continuing city promotions exceeding the benefits, Salida should slow the promotions and deal with the consequences.
Take the $2 million slotted for soaking pools and give $1 million to the local land trust as matching funds for conservation easements.
Conservation easements are the only way now, politically and probably ethically, for slowing suburbanization of the valley.
Give the other $1 million to a new Riverbend Apartments-type affordable housing development, even if located in Poncha Springs.
Regarding the Arts and Culture Department, I realize the “more affluent” homebuyers may despair over reduced government-directed and subsidized entertainment. Regardless, use that department’s $400,000 budget increase to offset, albeit only slightly, growth pressures in water and wastewater.
Bob Engel,
Salida