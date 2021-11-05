Dear Editor:
The Salida Studio Tour artists give a heartfelt thank you to all the people who continue to come out each year and support the tour and participating artists.
Thank you to our wonderful sponsors: Soulcraft Brewing, The Hodgepodge, Sure Stay Best Western, Cafe Dawn, The Fritz, High Side Bar & Grill, Benson’s Tavern, Amicas Pizza, The Mixing Bowl, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub and Heart of the Rockies Radio.
New this year, every Salida Studio Tour visitor was invited to enter a free raffle at each studio they visited, and 10 winners were given $100 gift certificates to use at the artist’s studio of their choice. The raffle was made possible by the generosity of Salida Council for the Arts and Arts for Colorado, with special thanks to Miles Porter.
We look forward to seeing you next year: Sept. 24 & 25, 2022.
Gail Franke for
Salida Studio Tour artists