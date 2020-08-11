Dear Editor:
It took a lot of hard work and many years to try to get people, tourists, to realize that there was more to downtown Salida than F Street.
With one swoop from the city council, a very vague survey, and the coronovirus pandemic, all that hard work went down the tubes with the closing of F Street.
The more places people have to walk around, look at shops, and explore, the longer they will stay and support our town’s shops, cafés, gas stations, grocery stores, motels, etc.
They might think “is that all there is?” if they are only guided to F Street without any knowledge that there is a whole lot more?
I would hope that the council remember that there are other businesses other than F Street downtown businesses, before the city goes and builds places for people to sit outside, plant trees and expand square footages for F Street businesses.
Create kiosks or signs located at the edge of public parking places, at busy intersections, at ideal locations in the downtown area – big signs that list, map out and direct people to all of us. Not just F Street.
So before you start shaking hands with all the businesses on F Street, do something for all of us since we are all in this together.
Steph Brady
Salida