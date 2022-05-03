Dear Editor:
The Salida Schools Arts Council would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made the Spring Collage Concert such a huge success, including but not limited to community members, teachers and parents, who all came to watch and support and graciously donate to the cause.
This year we had over 20 professional local artists donate artwork for the silent art auction. Artists include, in no particular order, Jude Silva, Fay Golson, Jack Chivvis, Roberta Smith, Brice Turnbull, Paulette Brodeur, Shelby Cox, Brink Messick, Lyndsay Sutton, Leslie Jorgensen, Taf McMurry, Averi Mullenax, James Brown, Padgett McFeely, Mark Rittmann, Thordis Simonsen, Chelsea Johnson, Stacy Follet, Scott Knauer, Adrienne Weber, Asleigh Cogan, Trent Wold, Karen Watkins, Madison Martinez, Alison Manthey and Janine Frazee.
A warm thank you also goes to both Arlene Shovald and Paul Goetz at the Mountain Mail for the PR and getting our write-up for the event into The Mountain Mail during the week of the event.
Thanks also goes out to Pam Sterle in our high school kitchen who made all the yummy cookies for our patrons.
Furthermore, thanks to all the students who performed and created art to sell and to their performing arts and visual arts teachers.
Lastly, a big thanks goes out to all the National Art Honor Society students and visual arts students at Salida High School who volunteered to help set up, take down and run the event.
The Collage Concert raised a whopping $3,966 for SSAC Performing and Visual Arts Scholarships, which is exciting. Salida Schools Arts Council could not have done it without the gracious support of everyone involved. We are grateful to live in such a supportive community.
Janine Frazee, president,
Salida Schools Arts Council