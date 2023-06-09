The United States is not going to default on its debt obligations. In the debt ceiling standoff, Joe Biden caved just like he said he wouldn’t, and the Republicans caved more. We can all feel relieved that economic catastrophe has been averted, but I am still angry.
I am angry that Republicans in Congress would think it is OK to refuse to honor our obligations from the previous year’s budget process, threatening to throw the U.S. economy under the bus as part of a childish hissy fit.
And I am angry at Republican hypocrisy: The idea that some Medicaid recipients (poor people) might be “undeserving” is cause for outrage, but it’s OK to make it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes. By insisting on a big budget cut for the IRS, Republicans are saying that it’s not enough that rich folks already benefit from hundreds of tax loopholes. Let’s slash funding for tax enforcement so that those who still feel the need to cheat can get away with it.
As the nonpartisan Brookings Institute has pointed out, the end result is a larger deficit. “For the wealthiest and most sophisticated tax filers, a cash-strapped IRS has meant a tax evasion free-for-all. Currently, the tax gap, which is the amount in taxes that are owed but not paid, comes to nearly $7 trillion over a decade. Three-fifths of the tax gap is due to underreporting of income by the top 10 percent of taxpayers, and more than a quarter comes from the top 1 percent.” (https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2023/01/26/cutting-irs-funding-is-a-gift-to-americas-wealthiest-tax-evaders/)
Even most conservatives do not think that Medicare and Social Security should be cut, nor should military funding. Well, it takes money to pay for those programs. Cuts elsewhere are not going to provide that money, not by a long shot. Taxes are much maligned, but without them we would not have a great country.
Helping tax cheats is unpatriotic. Republicans made us swallow a bitter pill. Let’s not forget.