$600 mistake: where’s incentive to find work?
Rs and Ds at the nation’s Capitol are arguing over terms of the federal unemployment benefit, approved by Congress in March.
Under the CARES Act, those losing their jobs and qualifying for unemployment received $600 from the federal government in addition to any benefit paid by the state.
In more than two-thirds of instances, the total amounted to more than what the employee was earning at their former job, raising questions, “why work?” or “why even look for work?”
As an example, in Colorado a person earning $30,000 annually or $576.92 per week would be eligible for state unemployment compensation at 60 percent of their earnings or $346.15 per week.
With the CARE stipend of $600, this unemployed person would be paid $946.15, some $369 more per week than he or she was making at work.
The $600 unemployment program ended July 31 with Congress debating whether to continue it at current levels through January 2021 – what some Democrats are advocating – or making changes to the plan, what Republicans generally support, including reducing benefits.
One GOP proposal called for a minimum nationwide unemployment payment rate of 70 percent of a person’s weekly wage, providing a $200 weekly additional federal benefit for two months to give states time to adjust their systems.
The above proposal went nowhere, however, in the Democrat-controlled House.
Continuing the $600 weekly payment would be a mistake. Even some Democrats recognize that there’s little if any incentive for some workers to even start looking for work.
Congress needs to come up with a compromise, one that gives states time to develop systems to manage unemployment coupled with a benefit program that gives workers incentive to look for work and ultimately get a job.
Keep your mask on
The coronavirus outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex appears to have hit a hold status.
According to the Chaffee County Public Health Dashboard, as of Monday there have been no new cases of the virus reported in the past week among either inmates or prison staff.
The total number of cases in the county stands at 288 with 67 percent or 194 coming from the prison, including 184 inmates and 10 staff.
Thirteen percent or 38 of county virus cases come from the community.
The other 20 percent, a total of 56, came from the outbreak at Columbine Manor in March through May, including residents and staff.
In the past week there have been four new community virus cases in the county, two on July 27 and one each on July 30 and Aug. 2.
Keep those masks on. COVID-19 is still a part of this community.
How about 5,572 hrs?
Congratulations to Katherine Granzella, named 2019 Auxilian of the Year by Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
For some 55 years Mrs. Granzella has been active in the auxiliary, volunteering more than 5,572 hours, the third highest number of hours accumulated by a member volunteer.
Think about those hours. Based on a 40-hour week and eight hour “work” days, that’s more than two and two-thirds years of effort; more than 696 days or more than 139 40-hour weeks “on the job.”
Or put another way, Mrs. Granzella contributed an average of 100 hours per year to the auxiliary.
The award is indeed richly deserved.
— MJB