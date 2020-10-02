Dear Editor:
Trees all over the world are disappearing with dire results for the climate, animal habitat and humanity.
In America, at this very moment, millions of trees are burning in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming even as we, in Chaffee County, are still grieving last year’s loss of 1,118 acres in the Decker Fire.
Presently the Bureau of Land Management is asking for our opinion on the expansion of the Hard Rock Mining Company which will eliminate an additional 50 acres of trees south of town.
Residents in Salida and Buena Vista have an opportunity to express their sentiments by sending letters to the BLM.
We have been assured letters will play an important part in making the decision.
So, it is not “Woodman spare that tree!” It is “Chaffee County residents spare our 50 acres of trees!”
Please join us in keeping our trees by emailing Stephanie Carter, sscarter@blm.gov at BLM headquarters in Canon City by September 29th.
With kindest regards and appreciation for your involvement.
Corinne Schieman
Salida