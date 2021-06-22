Dear Editor:
Does questioning Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT)/City of Salida about the East Crestone development indicate I hate affordable housing? My philosophy: If we’re going to give away public land/monies in return for affordable housing, shouldn’t we get the most bang for our buck? Does anyone disagree?
How do we evaluate East Crestone without access to detailed financial information, both about the specific project and the nonprofit developer, CHT?
An information request to Salida revealed they had no such information when they repeatedly approved the East Crestone project. Further, upon a “modest change” request from CHT to increase rents of two units from $1,284 to $1,605 per month, the only justification CHT provided was “The cost of materials has skyrocketed, causing a 30 percent increase in the cost to CHT.” This was based on a revised quote from the vendor of the manufactured homes, which was apparently never provided to the city as proof.
I appreciate the letter from CHT’s Read McCullough, which unfortunately did not address questions asked. Let’s try again.
CHT acknowledges spending $49,000 at East Crestone to relocate the sewer line. Was this to avoid a required public vote to authorize the land giveaway? How much did this $49,000 contribute to the budget shortfall resulting in the request to raise two rents by 25 percent?
The recent response says CHT “meets state and federal requirements for transparent financial reporting.”
I was hoping this would continue “and to prove it, we are going to place all of our documents, including yearly audited financial statements onto our website for everyone to see.” That didn’t happen. We’re just supposed to trust CHT. After all, Salida City Council does.
I’m not the first person to request CHT financial information. In May 2020, CHT Executive Director Read McCullough responded, “CHT has been thoroughly vetted (including records audits) by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs/Division of Housing, Colorado Health Foundation, Chaffee Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, Climax Mine/Freeport McMoRan Foundation and many others, including local banks and city and county grant review committees.”
Translated: We should blindly trust the previous but undefined efforts by others to vet CHT.
Trust me with your money – these other people already did! Wasn’t that the business model of the late Bernie Madoff?
The local nonprofit that’s the closest comparison to CHT is Chaffee County Community Fund (CCCF). They receive public money and reinvest into the community. How are their finances reported? Why, on their website at chaffeecommunity.org/transparency. I have no questions for CCCF, because the answers are in full view. I applaud their efforts to preempt people like me from finding fault.
By comparison, the CHT website has zero financial transparency information (excepting repeated pleas for donations). Further, info obtained via CORA request from BV and Chaffee County pales in comparison to CCCF financials.
Does CHT meet minimum transparency requirements? Scary thought. But why can’t we expect our local officials to hold nonprofits to a higher standard before gifting them our money and property?
Vince Phillips,
Salida