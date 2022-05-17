Dear Editor:
On behalf of the executive board of the Central Colorado Climate Coalition, we wish to thank a committed and caring community for making the revival of the Earth Day celebration April 22 (like the wind that day) a howling success.
Hundreds of you joined in the Parade of the Species from Alpine Park through downtown to Riverside Park for an afternoon of environmental awareness, education, commitment, music and fun, coordinated by our organization and our tireless community organizer, Angie Thompson.
We would like to express our deep appreciation to all the participants who supported us and Mother Earth on her day by joining in this worthy effort:
Elements Compost, Citizens Climate Lobby, Unbottle & Protect Chaffee County Water, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Arkansas Valley Energy Future, Natural Grocers, Guidestone Colorado, BV E Bikes, Fremont County Democrats, Choose Life Toymakers, EnergySmart Chaffee, B 1 Energy, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain;
KHEN Community Radio, Museum of Authenticity LLC, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Community Arts@T.Rex Hall, County Commissioner Keith Baker, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alliance of Therapy Dogs Chaffee County, Art-ery, City of Salida Parks and Recreation, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, Salida Circus;
The River Tribe, talented local musicians Bruce Warren, Andrea Cohen and Dave Tipton, Colorado Parks and Wildlife for trash pickup and Kent Aman for his vital help with setup/take-down.
And special thanks as well for those who donated the funds for our event or their in-kind contributions (water, coffee, healthy snacks, ice cream and more) that made Earth Day a success:
B 1 Energy, Beekeeper’s Honey Boutique, Benson’s, Box of Bubbles, Brady’s West Nursery, Brown Dog Coffee, Café Dawn, Dragonfly Gifts, First Colorado Real Estate, GARNA, Kaleidoscope Toys, KHEN Community Radio, Kris Shurr, Little Red Tricycle, Mary Lee Bensman, The Mixing Bowl, Mo Burrito, Moonlight Pizza, Museum of Authenticity, Natural Grocers, Oveja Negra, Rama’s Bread, Rebound Physical Therapy, Riveting Experience Jewelry, Su Casa, Trish Cullinan, Unbottle & Protect Chaffee County Water, Vital Living and Western Native Seed.
Stay tuned for word on future events from the Climate Coalition, and we hope to see you all again next Earth Day.
Daniel Smith, publicity,
Central Colorado Climate Coalition