Dear Editor:
I’m both saddened and angered by MJB’s recent editorials and Rep. Lamborn’s emails in which they blame the situation in Afghanistan solely on President Biden. They ignore the historical roots of the tragedy that is playing out today and in doing so increase the probability that we repeat the mistakes of the past.
In 1979, Soviet troops occupied Afghanistan. President Reagan supported and armed the Mujahideen factions that fought the Soviet occupation. Both al-Qaeda and the Taliban arose from the Mujahideen. So doesn’t Reagan hold some responsibility?
Let’s not forget that President Bush started the 20-year war in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Doesn’t Bush hold some responsibility for getting us in this war and setting the policies for the continuing occupation?
President Obama certainly holds some responsibility for the tragedy in Afghanistan. He was the leader of our armed forces for eight years. His policies contributed to the situation.
Remarkably, MJB seeks to minimize President Trump’s responsibility. Yet, it was Trump who led the occupation for four years and negotiated with the Taliban, setting the date for the American exit from Afghanistan. Trump would have done better? Please!
Lamborn has been a member of Congress since 2007. During a significant portion of this time his party controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress. They had the opportunity to do something different, yet didn’t. Instead of finger-pointing, he should admit that he knew the occupation was a lost cause but didn’t want responsibility to fall on his shoulders.
Biden has a long history of involvement from his time as a senator and vice president. When he became president, he assumed responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan. Therefore, he also holds some – but not all – responsibility.
Finally, it is important to acknowledge that some things are out of our control. Despite our best intentions to improve the lives of the Afghan people, there were forces at work beyond our control. America is not omnipotent. Sometimes bad things happen despite the best intentions and implementations.
The painful exit is the ultimate conclusion of 40 years of failed policy. Contrary to the fantasy that MJB, Lamborn and their ilk are peddling, there is no painless way to exit in defeat from a 20-year occupation. War is messy; ending one in defeat is no different.
The scenes from Afghanistan have uncovered a painful truth – one that the hawks are loathe to admit – that using military force with the goal of changing a foreign people’s politics, lifestyle, thinking, values and beliefs is folly.
The release of the Afghanistan Papers has revealed that our leaders knew from the beginning that transforming Afghanistan into a secular democracy was a fools’ errand. Yet, they hid this truth by lying to us for 20 years. Scapegoating Biden is their cowardly way to use the suffering of others to score political points, obfuscate the truth and shirk responsibility. It’s shameful.
Hugh Young,
Salida