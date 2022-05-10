Dear Editor:
As members of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) since 2004, we believe that there is need for a change in policies, procedures and actions of our elected SDCEA board.
Beginning last fall, the board began consideration and discussions of rate restructuring following a study and recommendations by consultants hired by SDCEA. Those recommendations and rate discussions took place in closed executive sessions during the scheduled monthly meetings of the board. There was no member input sought by the board during their discussions, and the board voted to approve a 45 percent monthly service charge increase for all members, increased rates for low energy users and levied a discriminatory fee on net metering, announcing it in a notice sent out in January to become effective on Feb. 1.
Needless to say, there were considerable member questions and objections to the SDCEA board concerning the rate restructuring, the recommendations made by the consultants and lack of member involvement in the decisions.
Although the SDCEA board has withdrawn the rate proposal following member objections in January and February, they indicated that they would be reconsidering rate restructuring and asked for members to submit questions and suggestions in order to have member inclusion. However, questions submitted remain unanswered and there has been no outreach from the SDCEA board despite proposals from members that would help create a process for member participation
There are two candidates, Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch, running for two open SDCEA board positions. Both candidates are small business owners in our communities: Sandra is an engineer, and Nick is a CPA. They are willing to listen to SDCEA members’ concerns and work toward changing the current atmosphere, which lacks transparency and excludes member input.
Sandra and Nick will move to encourage rather than punish member renewable energy producers, and they will look for alternatives to bring down our rates, which are the highest in the state.
Please look for your mail-in ballot, which will arrive in mid-May, and vote for both Sandra and Nick, who have SDCEA members’ best interests as their priority. Ballots must be returned and received in Denver before June 2.
It’s important for your future for SDCEA to become a more forward-thinking and proactive electric coop that works positively for all of its member-owners.
Gayla Daniels and Lyndon Zielke,
Salida