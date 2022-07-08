Dear Editor:
Thank you!
The Roy Williams Foundation’s board of directors would like to extend our sincerest gratitude first to Split Happens Bowling Center and Rick Holland for not only hosting our fundraising event on May 28 but for putting on the bowling tournament and donating to our silent auction.
We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following local businesses who donated items to our silent auction/raffle: Cellar Wine & Spirits, Los Girasoles Salsa – Trish Holland, The Adventure Company, The Salida Gun Shop, Tacos El Tapatio, Amicas, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, Poncha Pub, Ace Hardware, Brady’s West, Hunger Junction, Fun Street Family Arcade, Vino Salida, Integrity Tattoo;
Ramps & Alleys Skate Shop, Riveting Experience, Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar, Anupa Wellness, Café Dawn, Kaleidoscope Toys, Robin’s, Salida Cutlery & Smoke Shop, Dragonfly Gifts and Beth Jehle, an individual donor of several beautiful items. We could not have put on such a fun and successful event without all of you, and your generosity is appreciated.
We would also like to thank Walker J Automotive – Tim Walker, Sandra Fisher, Mike Davis, Markus Hugle, Dee and Dana Nachtrieb, David Featherkile and Paul Ottmer for their cash donations.
We would also like to thank The Mountain Mail and Heart of the Rockies Radio for assisting us in spreading the word about our event, as well as the local Angel of Shavano VFW Post No. 3820 for their continued quarterly monetary support of our organization!
Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank everyone who came out to bowl and participate in our event. Because of all of you we raised $2,306 that will go toward academic scholarships for students interested in pursuing a degree in a mental health-related field and toward expanding our First Responder and Veteran Friday program into a nationwide mental health treatment fund program allowing first responders and veterans to access the care they need without consequence across the country. Thank you does not cover just how grateful we are to all of you and this amazing small-town community.
If you would like more information about the mission of the Roy Williams Foundation or to donate to our cause, please visit our website at www.roywilliamsfoundation.org.
Ashley Ottmer, managing director,
Roy Williams Foundation