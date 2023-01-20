Our family recently experienced a very difficult and scary health crisis. Now that the dust has settled, we’d like to say some very heartfelt thank yous.
This entire community wrapped us in its arms, and we are completely humbled and grateful.
Thank you to our families and all of our wonderful friends. You held us up when we could barely stand. To both of our employers, the Chaffee County Detention Center and Chaffee County Combined Courts: You are the extended family that we truly don’t know what we’d do without.
To Kaizen Collision Center, you have an amazing and thoughtful staff. To Robin NeJame and all of your Christmas elves, there’s not a big enough thank you. You are all magic.
To the local church families that included our son on your prayer lists, thank you. And to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all involved in Elijah’s care; you saw us through the worst. Thank you for all you do.
Living with a chronic condition is a huge battle, especially for a young man, but having an army behind you makes it seem just a tiny bit easier.
The Thorpe/Wyble family – Cory, Poppy, Elijah and Karsyn